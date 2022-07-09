Snowball Trading 73.7% Higher This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Snowball has a total market cap of $219,130.18 and approximately $400.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00570501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,699,336 coins and its circulating supply is 5,061,797 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars.

