SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $0.96

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $447,108.03 and $8,503.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00563610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

