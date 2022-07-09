Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

