Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $404.53 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

