Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 36,568 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.