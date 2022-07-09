Sologenic (SOLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.63 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $90.63 million and $327,547.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

