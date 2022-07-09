Splintershards (SPS) Market Cap Reaches $36.58 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $36.58 million and approximately $400,000.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 853,909,483 coins and its circulating supply is 760,787,365 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

