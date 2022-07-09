Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Financial Contrast

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.65%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Excelerate Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million 0.98 -$7.80 million ($0.47) -8.84 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Excelerate Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.15% -13.36% -9.58% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Excelerate Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Excelerate Energy (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.