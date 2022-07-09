Stably USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $480,769.59 and $2,727.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

