stETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00566240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

