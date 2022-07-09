STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

