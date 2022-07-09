StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

