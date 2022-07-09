Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.44. 1,611,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

