Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 178 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $200.88. 854,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

