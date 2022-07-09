Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125,000 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $108,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. 1,919,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,464. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

