Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. 3,997,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

