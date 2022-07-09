Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 4,340,016 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,340,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Medtronic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 597.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 35,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.