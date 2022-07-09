Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $499.85 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $499,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.48. 1,606,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,118. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.07 and a 200 day moving average of $385.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

