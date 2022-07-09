Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 749,197 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 749,197 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cisco Systems worth $748,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 11,816,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,911,874. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

