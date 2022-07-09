Suncoast Equity Management Has $949,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $381.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average of $391.67. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

