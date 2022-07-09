Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. 549,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

