Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. 549,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)
