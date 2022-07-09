TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

