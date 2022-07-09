TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 23,663 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3,579.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $205.93 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

