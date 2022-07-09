TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

