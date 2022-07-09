Team Heretics Fan Token Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $200,689.22 and approximately $70,590.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

