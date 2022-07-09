Telos Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market cap of $48.36 million and $1.41 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

