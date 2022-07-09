Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 90 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 100 to CHF 90 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. Temenos has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

