Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $877,227.82 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.69 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

