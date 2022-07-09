Terracoin Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $395,031.60 and approximately $12.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,449.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00515584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00263033 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

