Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $385.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla stock opened at $752.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.53 and a 200 day moving average of $879.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

