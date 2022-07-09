The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $296.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.46.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

