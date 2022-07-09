The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $31.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE RRC opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

