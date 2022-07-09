The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

