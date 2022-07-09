The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 720 ($8.72) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 730 ($8.84).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.90) to GBX 700 ($8.48) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.40).

SGE opened at GBX 663.20 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2,368.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

