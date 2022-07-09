The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $230.91 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $230.91 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00545821 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00177853 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

