Thorstarter Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $92,172.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015358 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

