thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €5.80 ($6.04) target price on the stock.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.40 ($9.79) to €8.80 ($9.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.96.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

