Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,882 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
