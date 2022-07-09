Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,805 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.