Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average is $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.