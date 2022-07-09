Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 48.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $295,096.07 and $21.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.