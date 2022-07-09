Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target Cut to €22.00

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €30.00 ($31.25) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRATF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Traton from €24.50 ($25.52) to €21.00 ($21.88) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Traton from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SEB Equities cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Traton from €33.00 ($34.38) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. Traton has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

