TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Trading Up 5.2%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 13,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

