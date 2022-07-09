Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Buys $309,725.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,220,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,809,258.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The firm has a market cap of $602.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tricida by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Tricida by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

