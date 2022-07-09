Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading 1.9% Higher

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Approximately 101,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 195,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.32. The company has a market cap of £3.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

