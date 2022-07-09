Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.59. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,777,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,592 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 846,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 207,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

