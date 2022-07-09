U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.