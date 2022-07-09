Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $21,190.98 and $51.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00566240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

