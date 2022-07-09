Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,839. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

