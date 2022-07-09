Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Up 23.7% This Week

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $26,485.44 or 1.21979810 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $14.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

